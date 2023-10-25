(FOX40.COM) — A hay bale fire in West Sacramento is expected to remain burning over the coming days as fire crews have been unable to successfully extinguish the flames, according to the West Sacramento Fire Department.

According to the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District, the fire is burning on Jefferson Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard in southern West Sacramento.

Residents and visitors in the area may experience smoke impacting the area during the evening, overnight and into the early morning hours, according to Yolo-Solano Air Quality.

West Sacramento Fire Department Battalion Chief Daniel Stefani said that this first has been burning since late Monday night and crews attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful.

Fire crews will continue monitoring the fire and weather conditions as they wait for the hay bale to become a more manageable size for crews to knock down.

Stefani said it is likely that heavy equipment will need to be brought in to ensure the bale is fully extinguished.