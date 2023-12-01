(FOX40.COM) — Transportation officials said West Sacramento residents should expect loud noises as crews conduct nighttime road maintenance this month.

According to Caltrans, construction work is scheduled to widen the Reed Avenue and West Capitol bridges. The work is part of a project aimed to expand and rehabilitate the roadway surface on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in Yolo County, Caltrans said.

The overall project covers an area of 1.4 miles east of Mace Boulevard to the east of Harbor Point Boulevard.

One lane will be open as work is being done from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following days:

•Through Monday, Dec. 4 at Reed Avenue

•From Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 14 at West Capitol Avenue

Officials said the project is worth $280 million with $47 million coming from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

During construction hours, pile drivers will be operated in the median of the streets between existing eastbound and westbound bridges. The work zone will be projected by the K-rail on both sides of the street, Caltrans said.

Caltrans urges drivers to reduce their speed to 55 miles per hour through freeway work zones including those on I-80.