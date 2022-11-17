WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year.

The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to acquire. The money will come from the city’s economic development fund.

Much of the discussion in Wednesday’s council meeting was about preserving the property, as it’s considered a historic landmark by many community members. Other considerations for the property include the desire to bring more businesses to the city and create more jobs for locals.

With rumors circulated from the public of turning the property into a chain restaurant or gas station, West Sacramento City Manager Aaron Laurel said the intent is to turn the space into something meaningful for the city.

“The reason the city has such a great interest in this is to preserve that history, preserve the legacy of this property,” Laurel said Wednesday night’s meeting. “Give us an opportunity to create a space that really means something to the community.”

“It’s a great site, it’s a great location,” Laurel continued. “It’s a great history. We see a lot of opportunities for potential going forward. We’re going to take some time and have conservations with potential partners.”

Laurel said updates about the property should come during the first quarter of 2023.

“We have few historical buildings in the area and I think a bunch of us can remember going to Club Pheasant at least a few times in our lifetime for those of us who are longtime residents,” said council member Norma Alcala.

Club Pheasant, an Italian restaurant, has been a landmark in West Sacramento for 87 years.

The Palamidessi family, who owns the restaurant, announced in June that their business would close. According to the family, it was a decision that was months in the making.

When the family made their announcement, they expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported their business for over eight decades including employees and the community.

“Being able to celebrate your weddings, birthdays, retirements, baby showers, holidays, and lives — has been one of the biggest joys for us,” the family said in a statement on the restaurant’s website. “Life is short, and although being able to serve you and your families have been one of our life’s biggest blessings, we realize it’s time to retire to give time to our own families as well.”