(FOX40.COM) — One person has died after being stabbed during a ‘disturbance’ between two people Tuesday afternoon, according to West Sacramento Police.

Police told FOX40.com that officers were called to a “disturbance or possible fight” near Riverbank Rd. and Solano St., near Interstate 80, around 1:45 p.m.

The disturbance involved two people, with one stabbing the other, police said. The victim died of their injuries.

The person suspected of committing the stabbing has been detained, police said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.