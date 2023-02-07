(KTXL) — The driver of an Infiniti was arrested and had their car impounded after driving more than 120 miles per hour during a police pursuit in West Sacramento on Monday night.

While on West Sacramento patrol officers spotted a black Infiniti driving on the wrong side of the road at a “high rate of speed” in the city limits and initiated a pursuit.

In an attempt to evade police the driver of the Infiniti turned off their lights and made “a u-turn where it was prohibited” and evaded an attempted traffic stop by police.

During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour and due to the risk to public safety officers terminated the pursuit.

The identity of the driver was known to police and they went to the address on the vehicle’s registration and made contact with the owner’s parents.

During a phone call, the driver admitted to driving at a high rate of speed with their lights off.

Officers located the driver with his vehicle at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and Harbor Boulevard “where he was arrested without incident.”

The driver was booked into the Yolo County Jail and the vehicle was impounded.