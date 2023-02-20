(KTXL) — A man suspected of being under the influence was seriously injured in a crash on Old River Road Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was reportedly driving a 2008 Chevy sedan when he crashed into a tractor.

The tractor ended up going down an embankment, and its driver survived the crash with minor injuries.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Chevy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

He is suspected of driving under the influence.