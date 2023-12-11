(FOX40.COM) — The West Sacramento Police Department announced a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint to come ahead of the holidays.

The checkpoint is scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Jefferson Blvd., beginning on Friday.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” police said in a recent press release. “Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Police reported funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.