(KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department said a total of 614 vehicles were contacted during a DUI checkpoint on Tower Bridge Gateway on Friday.

The checkpoint was held on Tower Bridge Gateway, the name of the roadway that passes over the Tower Bridge, between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Out of the 614 vehicles that were contacted, police said 52 drivers were investigated further.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 17 others were cited for operating a vehicle with a revoked/suspended license or for driving without a license.

Police said two vehicles were towed, others were impounded, and citations were issued for drivers allegedly having an opened alcohol container inside their vehicle.

According to police, DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reports regarding crashes related to impaired driving.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” police said in a Facebook post.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police said.