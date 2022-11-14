WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday.

River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene.

What started the fight or how many parents were involved was not reported by the school, but they did say West Sacramento Police were called.

The fight also caused the school to place a temporary lockdown as a precaution. River City said they will be investigating the fight.

“Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility. Therefore, we hope you will remain committed to working with us to continue providing a positive school culture that supports academic achievement, respects students and staff, and promotes a safe and caring school environment,” the school said.