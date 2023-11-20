(FOX40.COM) — A stretch of westbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento and two connector ramps from I-5 will be closed for several hours Monday night so that crews can assess the damage to a recently built overcrossing after a deadly crash.

The crash happened around midnight when a single vehicle struck a support pillar of the overcrossing, leading to a temporary closure of the westbound lanes between Jefferson and Harbor Boulevards. The driver of the vehicle died.

Caltrans officials said the closure of the stretch of Highway 50 from the Sacramento River to Harbor Blvd. will take place starting on Monday at 11 p.m. and continue until Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Drivers in the westbound lanes will be diverted to northbound I-5, where they can continue to westbound I-80, or exit at J St. and continue to the right toward 3rd St., then onto Capitol Mall to cross the river and turn right onto W Capitol Ave. before turning left on Harbor Blvd. to reenter Highway 50 westbound.

The same stretch of Highway 50 was closed in parts across several nights in mid-November for the construction of the Sycamore Trail, which will allow walkers and cyclists to cross over the highway.