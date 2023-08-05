(FOX40.COM) — Promoters for the Holo Holo Music Festival have said that the festival is changing locations from Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento to the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, California.

Companies Good Vibez Presents and JMF Presents said that they hit an “unexpected snag” in the process of obtaining a permit for the event, which is why it has been moved to its new location.

“I want to assure fans that we’re committed to this being an incredible weekend,” said Good Vibez Presents owner Dan Sheehan.

He continued, “I personally toured and met with the [Toyota Amphitheatre] staff, and they are excited and bought in on our mission of bringing the island vibe to the greater Sacramento area.”

For those unwilling to travel to Wheatland, ticket refunds will be available through Wednesday by submitting a refund request form.

For those that do plan on heading to the festival’s new location, free parking will be available on-site and their previously purchased tickets will be honored.

The Holo Holo Music Festival will feature island food and drink offerings along with performances from Iam Tongi, the Hawaiian-born winner of American Idol’s 21st season and hometown R&B singer Finn Gruva, plus many more.

The event will take place on Sept 9 and 10, with a “heavy dose of the Aloha spirit.”