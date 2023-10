(FOX40.COM) — A new millionaire was created on Wednesday night after a winning lottery ticket was sold in West Sacramento.

The $18 million SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold at Southport Liquor Mart, 3360 Jefferson Blvd. The winning numbers were 12, 16, 29, 31, 44 and the “Mega” number was 20.

According to the California Lottery website, the odds of winning this jackpot were 1 in 41 million.