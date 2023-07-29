(KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department arrested a man pointing a replica gun at people in the area, according to a social media post from the agency.

The department said it arrested the man on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Westacre and Evergreen, which is less than a mile away from the Washington Unified School District office.

In the post by West Sac PD, it says that officers were sent to West Capitol Avenue on reports of a man pointing a “possible firearm” at people nearby.

Officers located him near the aforementioned intersection to conduct a welfare check, which he refused to comply with.

An image of the replica handgun that a man possessed and pointed at people in West Sacramento (Credit: West Sacramento Police Department Facebook)

Upon refusal, the post says that officers deployed a Taser. The suspect was arrested shortly after.

“While the gun turned out to be a replica, officers must take every precaution when public safety is at risk,” the post read.

It continued to say that some replicas are so authentic that it makes it difficult for officers to differentiate between real and fake.

The suspect was booked into a jail in Yolo County.