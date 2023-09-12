(FOX40.COM) — The Pacific Gas and Electric outage map is reporting that 2,992 customers are without power in West Sacramento.

The start time of the outage was at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday for much of the central area of West Sacramento.

PG&E said they have a crew assigned to investigate and resolve the outage. The outage is expected to be resolved by 2:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.