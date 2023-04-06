(KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento will be breaking ground Thursday on an extension for Sycamore Trail across Highway 50.

The groundbreaking will be a part of the second phase of the trail extension, which will feature a bike and pedestrian bridge over Highway 50, connecting Evergreen Avenue and the Washington Unified School District Clarendon Street Campus.

The city expects the $16.9 million overcross to be completed by the summer of 2024. The rest of the project will feature landscaping, lighting, park features and decorative fencing along the bridge “to welcome motorists to the City of West Sacramento.”

The groundbreaking will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 2095 Evergreen Ave, just south of Joey Lopes Park.