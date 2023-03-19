(KTXL) — Over 50 people were issued citations and one person was arrested during a high visibility saturation enforcement operation in West Sacramento on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, 84 vehicles were stopped during the enforcement operation and 53 citations were issued for traffic violations. Six drivers were given citations for having suspended licenses and three drivers were given citations for not having a license.

Police said that out of the 84 vehicles stopped, three drivers were given sobriety tests and one of those drivers was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the police department, four vehicles were towed as well during the enforcement operation.