(FOX40.COM) — An overturned SUV on westbound Interstate 80 near West Sacramento has caused a major traffic jam on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred near Reed Avenue and has caused traffic to back up to West El Camino Avenue on the other side of the Sacramento River.

One lane was opened by fire personnel at around 7 a.m. to begin moving traffic past the accident.

There is currently no estimated time of full reopening for the westbound lanes and no detours are in place as the collision is on the Caltrans Worker Memorial Bridge.