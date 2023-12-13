(FOX40.COM) — Traffic along westbound Interstate 80 from east of Chiles Road and into West Sacramento is at a near standstill due to an overturned vehicle on the causeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Only one vehicle is believed to be involved in the accident at this time, according to CHP, and a solo passenger is being extracted from the vehicle.

There is no estimated time of when the incident will be cleared and any of the closed lanes will be reopened.