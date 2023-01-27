(KTXL) — River City High School was placed on lockdown temporarily on Friday after “a single call” was made about an armed person on campus, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after being implemented, with police advising that a “sweep of the campus has been completed and students and staff are confirmed safe.”

Police advised just past 1 p.m. that, “although it may likely be a false report, in an abundance of caution, WSPD officers and campus officials have locked down the campus to conduct a protective sweep.”

River City High School is located along Jefferson Blvd., just south of Lake Washington Blvd., in the southern part of the city.

West Sacramento Police advised about the lockdown around 1:10 p.m., just before the campus was to have its “late lunch,” according to the school’s bell schedule.