(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans is reporting Westbound 50 through West Sacramento has reopened after emergency work was carried out in the area early on Monday morning, according to the Caltrans Quick Map.

The closure extended from Jefferson Boulevard to Harbor Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, a crash at around midnight into a support pillar for a pedestrian overcrossing is the reason for the road closure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.