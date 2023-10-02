(FOX40.COM) — Six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in mid-August who allegedly was going to sell marijuana to some of the suspects, according to West Sacramento Police.

The agency said Monday that four adults and two minors were detained in connection with the robbery attempt on Aug. 12 that resulted in a homicide.

Police say that, on that day, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Reed Avenue, close to Interstate 80.

The driver was initially thought to have died from the crash, but an autopsy revealed that he had been shot, which likely caused him to crash and led to his death.

Investigators were able to identify multiple suspects and determined that the victim was going to sell marijuana.

The suspects “laid in wait, springing on the victim,” and shot him as he fled in his vehicle, eventually crashing.

Police say that a casing from the shooting was found to be in connection with two other criminal shootings in the Sacramento area that are still under investigation.

One suspect in the shooting was detained in Sparks, Nevada, while another one was detained in Sacramento County. Police said two more suspects were detained in West Sacramento.