(FOX40.COM) — Nightly closures will take place this week at a section of State Route 50 in West Sacramento due to the construction of a bridge.

The freeway’s highway closures will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 20 due to construction of the Sycamore Trail bike and pedestrian bridge, according to city officials.

Here is where the closures are taking place this week:

•Wednesday, Oct. 18, 11 p.m. to Thursday, Oct. 19, 3 a.m.: Westbound State Route 50 will be closed between Interstate 5 and Harbor Boulevard

•Friday, Oct. 20, 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Eastbound State Route 50 will be closed between I-80 and Jefferson Boulevard

Officials said traffic will be rerouted onto Interstate 80, Interstate 5, and streets in West Sacramento, such as Tower Bridge Gateway and West Capitol Avenue. Detour signs will be posted with officers assisting throughout the time of construction, officials said.

Construction for the project will include the installation of temporary beams over State Route 50 for the bridge deck.

What is the Sycamore Trail Extension project?

The Sycamore Trail Extension project aims to connect bicyclists and pedestrians moving between the north and south sides of West Sacramento.

The trail will begin at the intersection of Sacramento Avenue and Yolo Street and continue south to the Barge Canal and conclude at Lake Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard intersection.

Phase II of the project includes the pedestrian and bike crossing along with connecting Evergreen Avenue with Westmore Oaks Elementary School to the south of State Route 50.

The project is in five phases with the last three extending the Sycamore Trail farther south, down across the Deep Water Ship Channel to Southport.

Phase I of the project was completed in April 2019, which included a multi-use trail and amenities that connect Westfield Park to Joey Lopes Park.

Officials said the Sycamore Trail Overpass is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.