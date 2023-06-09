(KTXL) — Three people were injured after the car they were in flipped during a pursuit earlier this week, the West Sacramento Police Department said.

According to the police department, an officer saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Tower Bridge Gateway.

The police department said the officer tried to pull the vehicle over but that the vehicle fled.

According to the police department, law enforcement briefly pursued the vehicle on Highway 50 before ending the chase when the vehicle accelerated to over 120 mph.

The police department said it learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Oakland and had recently been in a chase with the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police department, the vehicle returned to West Sacramento, followed by a police helicopter.

Police said the driver was “ultimately unable to negotiate the traffic circle” on Village Parkway, hit the curb, and the vehicle rolled over.

According to the police department, the vehicle’s three occupants were extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.