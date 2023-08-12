(FOX40.COM) — The West Sacrament Police Department said a K9 helped officers locate a loaded gun, which led to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

On Thursday night, while responding to a vehicle search at an Arco Gas Station in Woodland, a K9 member named Yoda used his own detective skills to discover a loaded gun under the passenger seat floorboard.

According to police, detectives “from an outside agency” had a shooting suspect in custody.

Soon after, a K9 named Yoda and his handler joined the search. According to officials, another person inside the car was identified as someone who was on “searchable probation out of Sacramento County for possession of stolen property.”

The K-9 officer named Yoda directed police attention toward a handgun that was hidden in the suspect’s vehicle. (Credit: West Sacramento Police Department)

The handler noticed Yoda “intensely sniffing with a strong forward pull toward the front passenger floorboard,” which was followed by the K9 sitting on the front passenger seat.

Upon pulling back the carpet of the floorboard, officers found a black “Glock handgun” with a loaded magazine.

“This is a great example of agency collaboration and utilization of K-9 officer Yoda. Rest assured, he received his favorite treat after a job well done,” said the West Sacramento Police Department.