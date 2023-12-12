(FOX40.COM) — A two-vehicle collision in West Sacramento on Monday night left one person dead and three others with differing degrees of injuries, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at around 9:21 p.m. to the area of West Capitol Avenue and Westacre Road where they located all four patients with the aid of fellow first responders.

One of the patients was determined to be dead at the scene, two others were reported to be in critical condition and one was found to have minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow law enforcement to conduct their investigation and clean up the roadway.

Police said that it is too early to determine if drugs and/or alcohol consumption contributed to the crash.