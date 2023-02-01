(KTXL) — The City of West Sacramento is expanding its free rides program from last summer.

Starting Feb. 1 and continuing through the end of the year, residents in West Sacramento can get free rides that begin or end in the Broderick or Bryte neighborhoods.

The free rides are through the rideshare app Via. The city’s website said no code is necessary when booking rides through Via, which has partnered with West Sacramento to provide on-demand rides across the city.

According to the city, the expansion of West Sacramento’s 2022 Summer Free Rides program is through a Clean Air Fund grant awarded by the Yolo Solano Air Quality Management District.

The service hours are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those who will travel beyond city limits, Via will provide a free ride to a YoloBus that will allow you to continue to your destination.

When taking a Via ride to a YoloBus stop, the city said to ask your driver for a free YoloBus voucher before exiting the van.

A YoloBus destination can be Davis, Woodland, the Sacramento International Airport, Sacramento, Winters, Esparto, and Cache Creek.

How does Via work?

Like any rideshare service, you can book a ride through the Via app on your smartphone and enter your pick-up or drop-off location.

A vehicle will pick you up at your doorstep or within a block or two.

For riders who don’t have a smartphone, you can request a ride over the phone by calling 916-318-5101. An account must be set up before attempting to book a ride over the phone.