(KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department said its officers and outreach staff have been responding to reports of overdoses in the past week.

“Fentanyl continues to pose a threat to our community and public safety personnel are responding to overdose calls on a regular basis,” police said.

They said that in the past week they have responded to three calls that required them to administer naloxone.

According to the department, its staff carries naloxone while out in the field, and they have been responding to overdose calls “regularly,” alongside the WSFD and AMR.