(FOX40.COM) — A United States Postal Service mailbox key was recovered by West Sacramento police during a traffic stop on West Capitol Avenue.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, the key had been used to steal mail.

The police department said a search during the stop turned up credit cards that were not in the driver’s name as well as checks that “appeared to be altered.”

Police said they found the mailbox key when they searched the motel room the driver had been staying in.

According to the police department, the driver and her partner, both of whom were on probation were arrested.