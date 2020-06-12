West Stanislaus and Modesto firefighters under scrutiny after sharing, liking violent meme

(KTXL) — A Waterford City council member said she’s disgusted by an illustration and text shared and liked by local firefighters on social media.

“I always looked at firefighters as very heroic and the majority of them are, certainly,” said Councilwoman Elizabeth Talbott.

Talbott said the meme, which reads, “All Lives Splatter — nobody cares about your protest,” and depicts people being run over by a car, was shared by firefighters with the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District.

“And to just post this kinda jokey thing, it was just gross,” Talbott told FOX40.

The department’s fire chief says the firefighter in question is a battalion chief.

We were made aware of a Facebook post by one of our members that was insensitive. We immediately reached out to the member and had him remove the post. He has since been suspended from duty and being assigned inclusionary training something that is required of all firefighters paid or volunteer. West Stanislaus Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jeff Gregory

The other firefighter who is accused of liking the post is with the Modesto Fire Department.

Modesto’s fire chief issued a statement regarding the firefighter.

As public safety employees, our greatest asset is the trust of our community, and we hold ourselves to high moral and ethical standards in order to earn that trust. We are taking this issue very seriously and due to the personnel investigation, I can’t comment further. Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst

According to the fire chief, the firefighter is currently on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

Talbott said she wasn’t planning on going public on the matter but decided to after city leaders in Modesto did not want to address it.

She also said that many believe other firefighters engaged with the post but were not as easily identifiable because their respective ranks are not leadership roles within their departments.