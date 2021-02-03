Westbound Business 80 briefly closed by CHP for shooting investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Westbound Business 80 was closed for approximately three hours early Wednesday as California Highway Patrol officers investigated a shooting.

CHP said the incident happened around 3:15 a.m.

Investigators said two victims were found in a vehicle on Business 80, between the split and Fulton Avenue.

Both people were taken to the hospital, CHP said. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators said they have no information on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

