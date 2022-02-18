Police: Suspected carjacking ends with multiple collisions on I-80 at Yolo Causeway

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Westbound I-80 at the Yolo Causeway was closed Friday afternoon after a chase ended in multiple collisions and attempted carjackings, Sacramento police said.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to Silver Eagle Road, near Norwood Avenue, for reports of multiple shootings and an armed person “running through the neighborhood.”

Multiple callers told officers that a person was running through their yards, police said. When officers arrived, a community member told police that they witnessed the person commit a carjacking.

A police helicopter was able to locate the person as they drove the stolen vehicle at a “high rate of speed” on Interstate 80.

Police said the person driving the stolen vehicle collided with multiple cars near the Yolo Causeway, causing multiple people minor injuries.

The person allegedly attempted to carjack other vehicles on I-80, police reported. Officers were able to take the person into custody without further incidents.

Police said the person had minor injuries from the collision and will be booked into Sacramento County Main Jail after being treated at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.