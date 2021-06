EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. (KTXL) — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed after a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the Emigrant Gap area involving a big rig.

Caltrans said I-80 is closed at Highway 20, where traffic is being diverted.

Big rig collision on I-80 w/b East of Emigrant Gap. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/pR7Nf1VT7W — CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) June 30, 2021

Officials could not provide a time the roadway would reopen.

