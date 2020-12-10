‘We’ve done so much’: Lincoln High School senior’s next season in limbo until 2021

In 'Class of 2021,' FOX40 will follow a group of students whose senior year was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their challenges and accomplishments.

LINCOLN, Calif. — Last week, the Lincoln High School Fighting Zebras held their last football practice until the new year.

Senior quarterback J.T. Willis and his teammates have now paused for the winter break, and also because their season, which was supposed to start Jan. 8, has been postponed.

“We don’t even know when the actual season will start now. We’ve done so much, we’ve made so much progress,” J.T. Willis told FOX40. “It’s like, we don’t want to see the season not happen, but then it’s like, maybe there is still a chance there will be a season.”

A word from the California Interscholastic Federation on that will not come down until some time in January, and with the new stay-at-home orders, concerned parents are starting to lose hope.

“There is no clear guidelines or clear path to what is going to happen. So, we are all in limbo and we see other states have their seasons. They’re onto basketball now,” said Mark Willis, the teen’s dad. “They didn’t stop and not much happened negatively. So, on the West Coast, we’re all just waiting.”

Waiting for a season that J.T Willis needs, presumably to go onto the next level and play in college.

Just this week, Lewis & Clark University, a Division 3 school up in Oregon, paid J.T. Willis a visit and offered him a scholarship. He told FOX40 through text that he plans on waiting a bit to decide.

“He doesn’t want to commit too early because he wants to at least get out there and show what he can do,” Willis said.

And if there is a season, J.T. Willis, like many student-athletes in his position, will likely opt to go back to distance learning from home because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Yeah, I’m considering it because I don’t want to be out two weeks just because I’m sitting next to someone who tested positive,” J.T. Willis said.

“If the shortened season is only eight weeks and he’s out for two weeks already, that’s a big difference right there,” his dad said.

“It sucks. I wish it could be normal, but I’m just hopeful that in the second semester, the cases will start going down and things will start to change. That will be nice,” the teen added.

But, for now, a scholarship offer and a glimmer of hope that high school sports will have a season in 2021 will have to do.