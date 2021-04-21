‘We’ve got a community crisis’: Project Roomkey extended at least through August 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an extension of Project Roomkey through at least August 2021.

Project Roomkey is a state program aimed at bringing the most vulnerable populations into “preventative quarantine motels” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the Board, our Interim County CEO Ann Edwards, Mayor Steinberg and our community of thoughtful advocates for their support to maintain Project Roomkey operations through at least August 2021,” said Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna. “Project Roomkey not only provides much-needed shelter and services, but it also gives us the time necessary to find sustainable, longer-term opportunities to help those in need, pandemic or not.”

Project Roomkey was responsible for sheltering 1,356 individuals during the pandemic, 51% of whom were over the age of 55 and 39% of whom have chronic health conditions.

Currently there are still 372 rooms operational, housing 468 people.

“I commend Supervisor Serna for providing the direction and am grateful to the Board of Supervisors for their pledge to keep the nearly 400 motel rooms available to house our unsheltered neighbors,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “We’ve got a community crisis that requires us to add, not subtract, beds, roofs and spaces.”

The program has also been responsible for permanently housing 174 participants, with an additional 80 people set to move into permanent housing.