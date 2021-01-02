‘We’ve had 32 arrests’: Sacramento police, CHP have a busy New Year’s Eve on the roads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On top of illegal fireworks and influx of noise complaints from parties, Sacramento police had a busy New Year’s Eve on the roadways, with one driver taking officers on a high-speed chase.

Sacramento police said it was at I-80 and North Gate where reports first started coming in of 100 or so cars blocking traffic and pulling donuts in intersections. Officers were quick to respond, breaking up the group.

But police believe that same group reconvened at 19th and Broadway, and started the whole routine again.

While trying to pull over one of those cars, officers said the driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase south on Highway 99.

The suspect exited on Florin, and after getting caught in traffic, eventually gave himself up. He was arrested and is now facing pursuit-related charges, authorities said.

“Maximum Enforcement Period continues through Sunday at midnight, and our officers will continue to be out there looking for people that are dangerous on the road, look for impaired drivers and just try to keep those roads safe for everyone,” said California Highway Patrol Officer John Harris.

Meanwhile, the CHP said even though people were supposed to be staying at home last night, many were out driving intoxicated.

Across the state, CHP made 244 DUI arrests in the first six hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period.

“We’ve had 32 arrests in the Sacramento area, and unfortunately, three people have lost their lives (in Sac area),” Harris told FOX40.

But sadly, the CHP said there were at least 13 people who were killed in a crash in those same six hours across the state.

The agency said it expects that number to rise as more coroner’s offices across the state report their numbers in.

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t get behind the wheel impaired. If you’re going to travel, use some sort of rideshare or designated a sober driver,” Harris urged. “Do the smart thing, start off 2021 right, and let’s do this together.”