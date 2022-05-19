SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People getting a new phone number in parts of Sacramento and San Joaquin counties later this year might not be getting a 209 area code.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday said the 209 area code will soon run out of availability. The area code, which serves people in portions of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Escalon, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties, is estimated to run out of availability by October.

To avoid any issues, the CPUC said a new area code will be given to people. People trying to get a phone number toward the end of 2022 will be given a 350 area code.

The CPUC is advising people to prepare for the change.

Contact security or alarm vendors to update dial-up numbers to avoid a break in security routines and contacts.

Reprogram equipment or features, i.e., automatic dial, speed-dial, call forwarding, modems for computer or Internet dial-up access, etc.

Update items like stationery, checks, etc., to include your area code + telephone number.

Provide your area code and telephone number, not just the telephone number, as needed.

When asking for someone’s number, remember to ask for the area code, too.

Remember that the previous area code and the new area code will co-exist within the same geographic region.

There will be no changes for callers trying to reach emergency services, such as 911. Also, people with a 209 area code will still have it.

“Customers will continue to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 209 and 350 area codes,” the CPUC said.