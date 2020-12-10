What does the state’s stay-at-home order mean for Sacramento County?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With Sacramento already under a nightly curfew, more restrictions are coming as Sacramento County and the surrounding counties that comprise the state’s Greater Sacramento region will be under a stay-at-home order in just over 24 hours.

“This is an order from the state and it is regional,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Once underway, the mandate will last for three weeks even if our designated region jumps back above the 15% hospital intensive care unit bed availability threshold.

“Usually how long it takes to see a change when you impose restrictions,” Dr. Kasirye explained. “So, we’re hoping that that will help to increase capacity and be able boost our bed capacity above the 15%.”

So what does this all mean for Sacramento County?

The order will only allow restaurants to do takeout or delivery and businesses considered non-essential will be forced to close.

Retail shops will have a customer limit of 20% capacity, while grocery stores will also be limited but at 35% capacity.

Dr. Kasirye is advising those who will be holiday shopping to do so online as stores may make them wait outside.

As for celebrating the holidays with friends or extended family, the state says no.

“Gatherings are not permitted at this time,” Dr. Kasirye told FOX40. “So yes, people should look at canceling gatherings, especially for those that are outside of the household.”

Of the five state-designated regions in California, three of them are now under a stay-at-home order, including the Southern California, San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.