What does Yolo County’s move to the orange tier mean for local businesses?

WOODLAND, Calif, (KTXL) – Yolo County moved to the orange tier Tuesday, allowing businesses to further ease their COVID-19 restrictions

Father Paddy’s Irish Pub on Woodland’s Main Street has been hampered by the guidelines, but the move allows the pub to go from allowing 25% of indoor capacity to 50%.

The increased capacity comes to many as great news, except that establishments like Father Paddy’s still will not be able to double the number of customers.

“50% capacity is actually not truly attainable because of space constraints. In other words, the distance that I’ve got to keep things apart,” owner Pat Redmond told FOX40.

But Redmond said the move to the state’s orange tier is a huge morale booster and both he and his staff are excited to be getting their second vaccine shot.

“We are definitely moving in the right direction,” he said.

While restaurants have survived by using outdoor dining facilities, customers said eating outdoors is not ideal all the time.

“When it’s this windy it’s not fun to eat outdoors,” said customer Sheena Noblet.

Yolo County movie theaters will be increasing their capacity as well and churches can increase worship attendance to 50% of capacity, just in time for Easter events and services.

Gyms and health clubs can now go from 10% of capacity to 25%.

The Yolo County YMCA Fitness Center in Woodland has been using a reservation system to keep the facility at the 10% capacity allowed in the red tier.

YMCA officials said one of the facility’s selling points is the social interaction and support people get from doing activities in person.

“Now people can more readily enjoy the fitness center and also our group fitness classes that’ll be starting up next week,” said YMCA district executive Danielle Buffalino.

Yolo County’s robust testing and vaccination program has helped it move toward recovery.

“Yolo County has been kind of doing the right thing as best as they can and very happy about that,” Redmond said.

According to state rules, Yolo County must remain in the orange tier for at least three weeks before it moves to the least restrictive yellow tier.

County health officials say going to a lower tier means residents still have to maintain mask protocols and continue to avoid unnecessary group gatherings.