SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.

Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.

Government

Employees of federal and state agencies will have the day off as those offices will be closed to observe the holiday.

Veterans Day is 11 holidays that are observed for California employees, according to the state’s Department of Human Resources.

Post offices will also be closed for Veterans Day, according to the United States Postal Service website.

The holiday means county and city offices will be closed. Courts across the region will also not be open for the holiday.

The following counties will have offices closed on Nov. 11: Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Sutter, Solano, Yuba, Colusa, Nevada, Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties.

Education

School and college campuses are typically closed on the holiday, along with public libraries observing Veterans Day.

With schools and classes being closed, school district offices are also closed during the holiday.

Transportation

Buses and light rail

Fixed-route bus and light rail operations from the Sacramento Regional Transit District will operate as usual, as it’s not one of the holidays where hours of operations don’t change.

But there will be some services not operating, such as the SacRT e-van service. Other services that won’t operate for SacRT include the causeway connection, the Folsom Stage Line, Elk Grove Fixed Local, and Elk Grove Fixed Commuter services, according to the transit’s website.

The SmaRT Ride Microtransit and Rancho CordoVan will have regular services on Veterans Day.