What to do about election stress? A local therapist shares tips on how to cope

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to an American Psychological Association survey, Americans are more likely to cite the election as a source of stress than in 2016.

Therapists are seeing an increase in calls from people looking for mental health support amid a pandemic, natural disasters and civil unrest.

Election stress/anxiety and excess working can cause lack of sleeping and loss of appetite, among other symptoms.

Now, after years of campaigning and weeks of early voting, Election Day is here — and for some, that means their anxiety is at an all-time high.

“A lot of people have been really stressed,” said Dr. Ayesha Hunter, a licensed family therapist. “A lot of people have fear that… life for them will change if a candidate that they don’t prefer to win will win.”

In the weeks leading up to today, Dr. Hunter said she has seen a 30% increase of people reaching out for therapy, “and a lot of them are angry, worried, scared that things in life could change dramatically for them.”

Mental health experts say once you’ve done your research, made up your mind and cast your ballot, you’ve done your part.

“I believe at that point they need to just rest in assurance of they did what they can and to do what they can to care for themselves,” Dr. Hunter said.

“You can’t control what’s going on in the world, but you can control how you choose to live in the world,” she continued. “You do have a choice in how you handle these situations.”

Dr. Hunter suggested those who are struggling to focus on the present should limit social media use and to practice self care.

As for the election results?

“Just maybe, refrain from watching the results right away and just kind of wait until things are final,” Dr. Hunter advised. “Because if you keep checking, you keep your stress level and anxiety level up. And so it’s best to cast your vote and just spend the rest of your time doing some things that you find enjoyable.”