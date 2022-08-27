CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — As Public Safety Power Shutoffs have become more common in California it is important to know what to do when the power goes out.

The American Red Cross suggests that the best way to prepare in advance is to:

Create a support network, Keep a contact list of people who can help you stay at home or evacuate during an extended outage.

Stay connected and alert Sign up for alerts Have communication devices that do not need home power

Stock food and water Have a two weeks supply of food and water Have coolers and ice ready Keep a thermometer in fridge and freezer to monitor temperature of food

Know and plan for your personal and medical electrical needs Consider back-up and non-power alternatives for lighting Talk with your primary care or medical device providers for medical needs

Plan for heating or cooling your home Seal windows earlier in the day Do not use generators, outdoor stoves or heaters indoors

Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms

Plan for surge protection Have surge protectors on electronic devices

Plan how to decide to stay or go Plan if you will leave to maintain needs like powered medical equipment. Keep your car gas tank at least half full



These are the American Red Cross’ recommendations for what to do when a power outage occurs:

Monitor Alerts

Contact your support network

Keep food cold and when in doubt, throw it out

Prevent power overloads and fire hazards

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Decide if you need to stay or go

Local alert resources include: