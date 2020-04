WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Wheatland Police Department said a 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing narcotics for resale.

Officers identified the man as Lincoln resident Nicandro Cazares. Police say they originally pulled him over for various traffic violations.

According to police, they later discovered he was in possession of narcotics.

Cazares was also arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, according to officers.