Wheatland Union HS announces football team cleared for practice, other NorCal teams get ready to play

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A tweet from Wheatland Union High School Wednesday caught the attention of high school football teams across Northern California.

Important Announcement: We have been cleared to start Football workouts on May 27th. All current football players must be cleared through Homecampus before they can workout. This does include a physical. Any questions contact Coach Hulen or Coach Soderlund. We will be having a — Wheatland Union High School Football (@WPirateFootball) May 20, 2020

Wheatland Union High School’s football team said it has been approved to resume practices by the end of May.

In a follow-up statement the school’s principal Cy Olsen told FOX40:

While we are all excited about the prospect of our student-athletes reconnecting with coaches and their teammates, we will strictly adhere to the guidance of our Bi-County Health Officer including groups being ten or less, frequent disinfection of practice facilities, and social distancing at all times. Principal Cy Olsen, Wheatland Union High School

Wheatland Union is in the northern section for football.

Will DeBoard is the assistant commissioner of the Sacramento-Joaquin section that includes Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and the foothills.

“We have 11 counties in our Sac-Joaquin section, which runs from Merced to Yuba City,” DeBoard told FOX40. “What we are telling all of our schools is whatever you are doing, you need to do in consultation with county health officials and especially with your own school and your own school district.”

Football fans are wondering if some schools could be able to practice sooner than others, does that give them an advantage when the season starts?

“I am not seeing that there will be a dramatic difference,” said Stockton’s Saint Mary’s High School head football coach Tony Franks. “Certainly not enough to affect any sort of competitive imbalance”

Franks told FOX40 he is creating his own “return to play proposal” that includes very specific details on the steps the team will be taking to return to practice starting in June.

“Even my new details, like where are you going to park your car when you come to campus and how you’re going to walk into the practice facility and where you’re going to practice and who you’re going to practice with,” said Franks.