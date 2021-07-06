When to expect another round of triple-digit temperatures in the valley

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service says the Sacramento Valley and foothills could experience a heat wave, with gradually climbing triple-digit highs starting Thursday.
Some areas could experience highs between 100 and 115 degrees this weekend into Monday.
By Thursday, highs in the triple digits are expected up and down the valley. The NWS says the heat will reach its peak Saturday and Sunday, with scorching temperatures expected in the valley.
Overnight lows are forecast to be in the upper 60s and mid-80s.
Officials are warning residents of all ages to stay indoors and keep hydrated. Pets and livestock are also at high risk for heat-related illnesses.