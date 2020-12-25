When will we see rain in Sacramento, snow in the Sierra?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A storm system is moving into Northern California on Christmas Day, with a little rain expected in the valley, and heavier rain and snow in the Sierra.

Hit-and-miss bands of rain start moving through Sacramento around 2 p.m., with another arriving closer to 8 p.m.

A winter storm warning will go into effect for the coastal mountains, Shasta area and the western slope of the Sierra starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Heavier rain, an inch or two, is forecasted in the foothills and about eight to 18 inches of snow is expected in the Sierra.

Snowfall in the Sierra should wrap up Saturday afternoon.

Drivers over the Sierra are urged to adjust their plans, as each pass will be affected by the storm.