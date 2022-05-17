SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region has already gotten a taste of summer heat these last few weeks and it might be time to look for some good spots to stay cool.
There are numerous lakes, rivers, water parks, public pools and other areas to get some respite from that intense summer sun.
Whether looking to swim or spend some time near natural waterways, it is always important to practice good water safety, since certain waterways can be extremely cold or have fast-moving currents.
River Access
Sacramento
- Howe Avenue River Access
Where: 7971 La Riviera Dr
Cost: $6 per vehicle
When: Park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset
- Watt Avenue River Access
Where: 8690 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento
Cost: $6 per vehicle
When: Park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset
- Sutter’s Landing Beach
Where: 20 28th Street, Sacramento
Cost: Free entry
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
- Paradise Beach
Where: 5211 Carlson Drive
Cost: Free Entry
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
Carmichael
- Riverside Picnic Area at Ancil Hoffman Park
Where: 6700 Tarshes Drive, Carmichael
Cost: $6 per vehicle
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
Loomis
- Horseshoe Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
Where: Loomis, Ca
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
- Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
Where: Loomis, Ca
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
Auburn
- Auburn Swim Hole on American River
Where: 150 CA-193, Auburn, Ca
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: Park Open year-round from sunrise to sunset
Lake access
Folsom
- Nimbus Flat State Recreation Area
Where: 7806 Folsom Auburn Road, Folsom
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
- Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
Where: Folsom, Ca
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
- Lake Natoma Waterfront and Trail Access
Where: 702 Gold Lake Drive, Folsom
Cost: Free entry
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
Fair Oaks
- Willow Creek Recreation Area
Where: Off of Folsom Boulevard
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset
Granite Bay
- Beals Point Recreation Area
Where; Beals Point, Granite Bay, Ca
Cost: $12
When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Granite Bay Main Beach
Where: Granite Bay, CA
Cost: $12
When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Auburn
- Upper Lake Clementine Beach
Where: Upper Lake Clementine Road, Auburn, Ca
Cost: $10 per vehicle
When: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from April 15 to September 30
Waterparks
Sacramento
- Raging Waters Sacramento
Where: 1600 Exposition Boulevard, Ca
Cost: Tickets prices vary depending on date.
When: Calendar, May 21 through September 5
- Swanston Water Park
Where: 2388-2398 Northrop Avenue, Sacramento
Cost: Free
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 28 to September 26
Roseville
- Roseville Golfland Sunsplash
Where: 1893 Taylor Road
Cost: Tickets
When: Calendar
Public Pools
Folsom: Steve Miklos Aquatic Center