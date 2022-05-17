SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region has already gotten a taste of summer heat these last few weeks and it might be time to look for some good spots to stay cool.

There are numerous lakes, rivers, water parks, public pools and other areas to get some respite from that intense summer sun.

Whether looking to swim or spend some time near natural waterways, it is always important to practice good water safety, since certain waterways can be extremely cold or have fast-moving currents.

River Access

Sacramento

Howe Avenue River Access

Where: 7971 La Riviera Dr

Cost: $6 per vehicle

When: Park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Watt Avenue River Access

Where: 8690 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento

Cost: $6 per vehicle

When: Park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Sutter’s Landing Beach

Where: 20 28th Street, Sacramento

Cost: Free entry

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Paradise Beach

Where: 5211 Carlson Drive

Cost: Free Entry

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Carmichael

Riverside Picnic Area at Ancil Hoffman Park

Where: 6700 Tarshes Drive, Carmichael

Cost: $6 per vehicle

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Loomis

Horseshoe Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

Where: Loomis, Ca

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

Where: Loomis, Ca

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Auburn

Auburn Swim Hole on American River

Where: 150 CA-193, Auburn, Ca

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: Park Open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Lake access

Folsom

Nimbus Flat State Recreation Area

Where: 7806 Folsom Auburn Road, Folsom

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

Where: Folsom, Ca

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Lake Natoma Waterfront and Trail Access

Where: 702 Gold Lake Drive, Folsom

Cost: Free entry

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Fair Oaks

Willow Creek Recreation Area

Where: Off of Folsom Boulevard

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: Park open year-round from sunrise to sunset

Granite Bay

Beals Point Recreation Area

Where; Beals Point, Granite Bay, Ca

Cost: $12

When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Granite Bay Main Beach

Where: Granite Bay, CA

Cost: $12

When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Auburn

Upper Lake Clementine Beach

Where: Upper Lake Clementine Road, Auburn, Ca

Cost: $10 per vehicle

When: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from April 15 to September 30

Waterparks

Sacramento

Raging Waters Sacramento

Where: 1600 Exposition Boulevard, Ca

Cost: Tickets prices vary depending on date.

When: Calendar, May 21 through September 5

Swanston Water Park

Where: 2388-2398 Northrop Avenue, Sacramento

Cost: Free

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 28 to September 26

Roseville

Roseville Golfland Sunsplash

Where: 1893 Taylor Road

Cost: Tickets

When: Calendar

Public Pools

Sacramento

Folsom: Steve Miklos Aquatic Center

Roseville

Davis

Elk Grove

Woodland

Rancho Cordova

Stockton