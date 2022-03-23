SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – After the Sacramento teachers union said no agreement was reached Tuesday night with the school district, a strike was set to start Wednesday.

As a result, the Sacramento City Unified School District has called off classes for all 75 of its campuses. Officials said along with district-wide school closures, sports practices, competitions and extracurricular activities will all be canceled until the strike concludes.

SCUSD said students can log into their CLEVER accounts, to find academic activities while they are away from their classrooms. Students can click or tap here to log into CLEVER.

Families will be able to pick up free meals for students, which are available to go at several locations between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m:

Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Ave.

YMCA, 2021 W St.

Boys and Girls Club, 5212 Lemon Hill.

La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave.

Old Florin Tech School, 2401 Florin Road.

Raley’s Supermarket, 4690 Freeport Blvd.

Raley’s Supermarket, 8391 Folsom Blvd.

Clayton B. Wire Campus, 5100 El Paraiso Ave.

Floyd Farms, 401 McClatchy Way: Walk up service only.

The district said “meals will also be available in limited quantities at all SCUSD school locations IF NECESSARY during the school day,” but that it recommends going to the pick-up locations.

Families can also still access COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics run through the district. Regional testing centers are held Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Serna Center, 5735 47th Ave.: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Albert Einstein Middle School, 9325 Mirandy Dr.: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadowview Testing Center, 2401 Florin Road: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open to the community at the following locations and on the following dates:

John Still K-8 School, 2250 John Still Dr.: Wednesday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Luther Burbank High School, 3500 Florin Road: Thursday, March 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Serna Center, 5735 47th Ave.: Friday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Will C. Wood Middle School, 6201 Lemon Hill Ave.: Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This story is developing.