Where is my mailbox? Antelope neighborhood’s mailbox disappears overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Where did the mailbox go?

It’s a mystery for one Sacramento County neighborhood. The spot where their mailbox was now sits empty.

This happened on Maraschino Way near the Elverta Road and Watt Avenue intersection in North Sacramento.

Many of the people FOX40 spoke with didn’t know the mailbox was gone. If it was stolen, homeowners wonder what the thief got away with.

The only clues something used to be there are just nuts and bolts left behind.

“This is odd. This is really odd,” said resident Jasminder Singh.

The mailbox is located near Singh’s home and he didn’t hear anything.

“I checked my mail a couple of days ago, and now it’s gone,” Singh said.

Homeowners are buzzed why one mailbox was taken but another left behind.

“It disappears sometime on Tuesday midnight, and early Wednesday it was gone,” Singh said.

Singh checked his home’s security camera. On Tuesday night, it was there. Wednesday morning around 6 a.m.? Gone.

“This is a good community,” Singh said.

Homeowners told FOX40 no one heard or saw anything suspicious. They believe it was stolen because they never received a notification from the U.S. Postal Service that their mailbox would be relocated.

The USPS told FOX40 they do give notice in those instances. The USPS inspector said they will be looking into it.

Meanwhile, homeowners are hoping no personal information was in their mailbox.

“Today, someone could damage the mailbox, and tomorrow they can damage the personal property,” Singh said.

The USPS wants to remind people that mail theft is a federal crime, with a potential penalty of up to five years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Potential penalty Up to 5 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 fine.

Reward that leads to arrest and conviction is $10,000.