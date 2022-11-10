SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that honors military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.

The day is observed every year on Nov. 11 and this year, the holiday falls on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Across the Sacramento region and Northern California, here are some discounts veterans can receive in observance of the holiday.

Dunkin’

Donut and coffee company Dunkin’ is honoring military members with a free donut on Veterans Day at participating locations nationwide.

The free donut offer is for all retired and active military members and they’ll be able to get a donut of their choice.

There are five Dunkin’ locations in the Sacramento region and here’s where they’re located:

8351 Bruceville Road, Suite 1 in Sacramento

4131 Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael

9601 Greenback Lane in Folsom

5010 Foothills Boulevard in Roseville

1970 West 11th Avenue in Tracy

Scooter’s Coffee

Veterans can get a free drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee for Veterans Day. According to the drive-thru chain, veterans can choose any hot or iced coffee or blended drinks including holiday favors.

To receive the free drink, veterans need to present a valid military ID and the offer is only valid for one drink per person. The drink can’t be ordered ahead of time through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Here is where Scooter’s Coffee is located in the Sacramento area:

2348 Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova

7904 Winding Way in Fair Oaks

2345 West Hammer Lane in Stockton

Placer SPCA

The Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is honoring veterans and active military members by waving pet adoption fees on Veterans day.

The waived fees are for any animal available for adoption. The Placer SPCA is requiring proof of military service and the adoption fees are only during the non-profit’s Adoption and Education Center open hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Appointments can be made in advance by calling 916-782-7722, ext. 0 and walk-in accommodations will be made for veterans and military veterans, according to the Placer SPCA.

The Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center is located at 200 Tahoe Avenue in Roseville.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the Placer SPCA website online.

Quarry Park Adventures

Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin is honoring veterans and active-duty members with a free “Pick 2” package where they can enjoy two of the park’s attractions for free. A military ID is required to redeem the offer.

Quarry Park Adventures is an outdoor recreation park in Rocklin’s Quarry District located near Interstate 80.

The “Pick 2” choices include zipline, free fall, or rappel.

According to the park, the offer applies throughout the entire weekend from Friday to Sunday. Accompanying guests who are not military members receive a 20% discount.

The free offer is available online by booking on Quarry Park’s website by using the code THANKYOU. Guests of military members can be added to the reservation by adding the code MILITARY.

The offer can also be redeemed by calling the park at 916-824-1680.

“We are proud to honor our military guests all year, but we want to extend our gratitude even further with a free visit to our choice this Veterans Day,” Quarry Park Sales & Community Relations Managers Andrea Canterbury said in a statement. “We are grateful for their service and sacrifice, and we are proud to be a part of such a strong community that includes so many service personnel.”

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is honoring retired veterans and active military members through a weekend-long celebration.

The theme park is approximately a 52-minute drive southwest of Sacramento.

According to the park, retired veterans and active duty personnel will receive free admission and a complimentary food voucher and drink bottle at the theme park from Friday through Sunday. Free parking, a complimentary Americana lanyard and button, and a 15% discount on park retail items are included.

Veterans and active members need to provide their military ID for the offer. Friends and family of veterans and active members can get into the theme park for $19.99. The friends and family discount is limited to four people and they also get a discounted drink bottle and a complimentary button.

“In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six Flags,” Six Flags Discovery Kindom Park General Manager Dameon Nelson said in a statement. “On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”