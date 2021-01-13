While Sacramento County businesses begin to reopen, a gym owner worries it won’t be enough

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Sacramento County now in the purple tier, many businesses are allowed to reopen, but gyms and fitness centers remain under the same restrictions.

“I’m happy to hear that things in our community are moving in the right direction and just hopeful for the future,” California Family Fitness CEO Randy Karr said.

Under the stay at home order, gyms and fitness centers were allowed to stay open, but they had to move their equipment outside.

Karr said while it’s great gyms are able to allow people to work out outside, his clubs really need to allow customers back inside.

“Fitness should be open in every tier with capacity restrictions, which is understandable. But to be closed in any tier is not acceptable,” he told FOX40.

Karr explained that January is typically one of the busiest months for the gym industry, mostly thanks to New Year’s resolutions.

This year, though, Karr said his numbers are down at least half of what they normally would be.

“Half of what we would normally see in a Q1, if I go Q1 of ‘19 or ‘20 over Q1 of ‘21 — and again, I understand people are kind of waiting out and want to be safe, so we get it,” he said.

Karr said he’s optimistic that things will improve as 2021 continues.

“I definitely think the vaccine distribution is a good key where people are going to feel more comfortable going into public places, so we’re optimistic for all that,” he said.

But Karr said even in the other tiers, the capacity limits for gyms inside may still hurt his bottom line.

“Red tier for fitness is 10%, orange tier is 25% and yellow tier is 50%,” he explained. “So, even at a yellow tier, fitness is still not indoors, more than half.”

Meanwhile, barbershops and hair salons are also now allowed to re-open in the purple tier, with several businesses telling FOX40 they were completely booked Wednesday.

The document below illustrates the differences between a regional stay-at-home order and the purple tier.